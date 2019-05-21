User acquisition for beginners: A checklist

Troy Nicolaou is sales director, performance, at AdColony.

There are few instances where a single advertising strategy can apply universally.

Can you see a location-based SEO working for international B2B organisation? How about a national TV campaign for a single-office medical practice?

The mobile apps space, however, is unique. Every app has to start from zero and everyone has the same goal: get users.

It doesn’t matter how big or experienced you are, your primary focus is user growth. Acquire, retain, monetise.

Consider this article a checklist to winning in the mobile performance space.

Want to learn more about user acquisition? Check out the Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.