Take a dive into hypercasual and social games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Just over one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Hypercasual and Social Games, sponsored by Crazy Labs.

Wednesday, November 11th

9:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Jestercraft CEO Klaus Kääriäinen. He will cover how to make a hypercasual game.

9:30 - Up next, a superstar session, to be given by Crazy Labs publishing manager Rotem Eldor. His talk is titled do not resuscitate - why hypercasual publishing managers are lifeguards, not undertakers.

10:00 - Moving on, a talk on playing with your viewers: making games for Twitch. The session will be held by Snap Finger Click designer director Joanna Haslam.

10:30 - Time for a panel, the effects of IDFA on hypercasual. A group of experts will offer their insight, including GameJam co-founder and CEO Christian Calderon, Fuero Games CEO Stanislaw Fiedor and Newzoo market lead for mobile Tianyi Gu. They will be joined by BoomBit product and partnerships manager Heba Guirguis and Umami Games CEO Riley Andersen.

11:20 - Time for another superstar session, this time to be hosted by Crazy Labs vice president for live ops Michal Issachary. His talk is titled hypercasual live ops - building a data-driven growth machine.

12:40 - The track will close with a second panel, centred on beyond Facebook - the future platforms of social games. The first of our experts is Snap Finger Click designer director Joanna Haslam. She will be joined by SOFTGAMES CEO and founder Alexander Krug, Quicksave Interactive CEO and co-founder Elina Arponen and PocketGamer.biz staff writer Kayleigh Partleton.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 here.