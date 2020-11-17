Join us on December 3rd for our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Thursday 3rd December at 4pm BST, in association with our partners AdInMo. The discussion will centre around in-game advertisement, monetisation and the new rules of engagement in this space.

PocketGamer.biz and AdInMo recently released the Mobile Games Developer Trends Autumn 2020 report, which you can view right here. In that survey, 47.4 per cent of developers said that new monetisation methods were one of the biggest opportunities lying ahead.

Our speakers include:

Kristan Rivers, AdInMo

Niki Chana, Verizon Media

More to be announced!

The panel will be moderated by PG.biz editor Danielle Partis (that's me!)

You can sign up to be a part of the free discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like pitching to publishers, marketing, game design and development, and much more.

The RoundTables take place once a month, so keep an eye out for announcements.

About AdInMo

