Reminder: The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session takes place on December 3rd

Next week, we'll be kickstarting our PGbiz RoundTables once more.

The next RoundTable session will take place on Thursday 3rd December at 4pm BST, in association with our partners AdInMo. The discussion will centre around in-game advertisement, monetisation and the new rules of engagement in this space. It's free to join, so get signed up right here.

Our speakers include:

Kristan Rivers, AdInMo

Niki Chana, Verizon Media

Julien Bourhis, Homa Games

Nate Barker, Kolibri Games

The panel will be moderated by PG.biz editor Danielle Partis (that's me!)

You can sign up to be a part of the free discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have.

The RoundTables take place once a month, so keep an eye out for announcements.

About AdInMo

