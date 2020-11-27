Reminder: The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session takes place on December 3rd

Next week, we'll be kickstarting our PGbiz RoundTables once more.
The next RoundTable session will take place on Thursday 3rd December at 4pm BST, in association with our partners AdInMo. The discussion will centre around in-game advertisement, monetisation and the new rules of engagement in this space. It's free to join, so get signed up right here.
Our speakers include:
- Kristan Rivers, AdInMo
- Niki Chana, Verizon Media
- Julien Bourhis, Homa Games
- Nate Barker, Kolibri Games
The panel will be moderated by PG.biz editor Danielle Partis (that's me!)
You can sign up to be a part of the free discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have.
The RoundTables take place once a month, so keep an eye out for announcements.
About AdInMo
AdInMo’s InGame Mobile AdTech platform serves click-free immersive brand ads that don’t interrupt gameplay. Our global in-game advertising inventory enables brands to target premium hard-to-reach audiences and allows developers & publishers to generate additional revenue without impacting the player experience. This delivers engaged audiences for advertisers and quality monetization for developers & publishers by offering authentic in-game brand experiences that keep players happy.
