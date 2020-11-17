Media law firm Wiggin acquires digital entertainment practice Purewal & Partners

Media and technology IP law firm Wiggin has acquired digital entertainment practice Purewal & Partners.

The deal has been made to expand upon the current offerings made by Wiggin. Purewal & Partners was founded in 2014 by Jas Purewal and has a particular focus on the games industry, as well as esports and digital broadcasts.

As part of the agreement, Purewal will join Wiggin as a partner, while his team will also join Wiggin's digital entertainment practice.

Great addition

"We are very excited to welcome Jas Purewal and his team to our digital entertainment practice," said Wiggin CEO John Banister.

This acquisition marks the latest success in Wiggin's strategic growth and reinforces our global expertise and leadership across the digital entertainment sector and more widely."

Purewal added: "I'm delighted that the work I began several years ago to build a firm dedicated to providing top-tier legal and business advice to the digital entertainment sector has a new home at Wiggin.

"Given our shared focus on the creative and digital industries, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurial spirit, this is undoubtedly a great fit."