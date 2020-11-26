News

Fyber sees 94 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3

Mobile ads technology firm Fyber experienced a strong third quarter as it saw a 94 per cent increase in revenue growth year-over-year.

For the nine months ending September 30th, the company generated €121 million ($144 million), a rise of 46 per cent year-on-year.
Moreover, the programmatic side of Fyber's business grew 70 per cent year-on-year as it grossed €91 million ($108 million).

Furthermore, its programmatic video section saw an increase of 600 per cent year-over-year, as it achieved earnings of €35 million (41.6 million). Moreover, video accounted for almost 30 per cent of Fyber's ads budget.

A good year

"The exceptional performance achieved with our video offering was made possible by the close collaboration of our product, engineering and sales teams, who drove the successful rollout of multiple technological improvements while also onboarding, scaling and optimizing key demand sources," said Fyber CEO Ziv Elul.

"We will continue to focus our efforts in this direction and expect further growth in the share of revenue from video advertising."


