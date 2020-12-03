News

US government to appeal to ban TikTok will take place on December 14th

By , Staff Writer

An appeals court in the US has given a hearing date of December 14th as the government argues against TikTok protection.

As reported by Reuters, both parties will be able to present oral evidence to appeal the decision that blocked Trump and his administration from forcing Apple and Google to ban the Chinese app on its storefronts.

However, it took little time for the US government to confirm that it would contend the decision made by Judge Carl Nichols.

Ongoing battle

Last month, following a "revised submission," the Trump administration gave TikTok a seven-day extension in order to sell its US operations. Over recent months, the ByteDance-owned app has been trying to secure a deal with Oracle and Walmart.

Recently, the short-form video app was reinstated in Pakistan after TikTok worked to remove "immoral" content.


