KamaGames hits 150 million unique users across its library

Social casino games firm KamaGames has hit 150 million unique users across its portfolio.

The milestone has been reached less than two years after the company celebrated 100 million unique users. Therefore, the company has experienced a 50 per cent growth to achieve its new numbers.

However, KamaGames has claimed that the two biggest contributors to its success are Pokerist and BlackJackist.

Meanwhile, Durak, KamaGames' most recent non-social casino release has also been cited as a contributor to the company's success. Having entered soft launch earlier this year, Durak has already exceeded expectations as it picked up 1.5 million downloads.

Humble success

"We're both humbled and proud to say we've hit the 150 million unique user mark. This achievement is the culmination of an immense amount of work between several of KamaGames' teams," said KamaGames CEO Andrey Kuznetsov.

"Whilst the pandemic threw up considerable challenges, these global teams still managed to bring new features, tournaments, games and mechanics to fruition. What's more, each of these recent pandemic-era launches has all the same markers of high-quality design and creativity as their predecessors."