KamaGames forms partnership with All Elite Wrestling

Social Casino games specialist KamaGames has formed a partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The pair will launch a new app for mobile devices dubbed AEW Casino: Double or Nothing through the partnership.

The application, at launch, will include 10 different casino games from across KamaGames' library, including poker, 3D blackJack and slots. Moreover, there will be weekly tournaments available for the titles found within AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.

However, the company already has plans to add even more titles. Overall, KamaGames has seen 150 million unique users across its portfolio.

"This app launch is the latest example of a strategic partnership which sees KamaGames link up and share our expertise with a global brand," said KamaGames CEO Andrey Kuznetsov.

"There is a recognised crossover between casino gamers and sports enthusiasts, and we're confident that, thanks to this launch, we've effectively targeted this market.

"It was a pleasure to work with a team of AEW's passion and drive, and I'm confident that together we've created a product that will not only engage their current audience but assist in growing it further."

Suplex city

Unsurprisingly, given it is a collaboration, AEW stars will pop up within the application.

AEW was launched in 2019 and quickly rose to become one of the most prominent wrestling brands worldwide.

"Working closely with KamaGames, it's easy to see why they are the market leader in social casino with 150 million players," said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW.

"In launching AEW GAMES, our mission is to deliver a vastly superior gaming experience for wrestling fans, starting with two mobile games and a revolutionary console game.

We think that AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is poised to become the best wrestling-themed mobile casino offering in the world."