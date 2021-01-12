Disney revives the LucasFilm Games brand

LucasFilm Games lives once more.

In a post on StarWars.com, Disney announced that the brand would be "the official identity" for all future games from the company. There's no word on, well, what this actually means. It doesn't seem that the company is actually going to be making games but rather this will be the licensing entity that other studios interact with.

"Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry," the company said.

Force be with you

LucasFilm Games was established back in 1982 as the company's games arm but was rebranded to LucasArts in 1990 as part of a corporate restructuring. During its life it became famous not only for producing a number of quality Star Wars titles, but also adventure games, such as the Monkey Island series.

In 2013, LucasArts was closed down by Disney following the House of Mouse's acquisition of LucasFilm the previous year. Since then, Electronic Arts has held the license for making Star Wars games on PC and console but this is up for renewal in 2023.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.