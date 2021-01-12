News

Disney revives the LucasFilm Games brand

Disney revives the LucasFilm Games brand
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

LucasFilm Games lives once more.

In a post on StarWars.com, Disney announced that the brand would be "the official identity" for all future games from the company. There's no word on, well, what this actually means. It doesn't seem that the company is actually going to be making games but rather this will be the licensing entity that other studios interact with.

"Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry," the company said.

Force be with you

LucasFilm Games was established back in 1982 as the company's games arm but was rebranded to LucasArts in 1990 as part of a corporate restructuring. During its life it became famous not only for producing a number of quality Star Wars titles, but also adventure games, such as the Monkey Island series.

In 2013, LucasArts was closed down by Disney following the House of Mouse's acquisition of LucasFilm the previous year. Since then, Electronic Arts has held the license for making Star Wars games on PC and console but this is up for renewal in 2023.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Interview May 5th, 2020

Interview: Why Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta started a talk show in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

News Apr 29th, 2020

Google and EA partner to bring Star Wars, FIFA and Madden NFL to Stadia

3 Comment & Opinion Jan 1st, 2020

PocketGamer.biz's 21 most anticipated mobile games of 2020

News Dec 23rd, 2019

Star Wars mobile games force their way to $1 billion in revenue

News Dec 18th, 2019

Disney Magic Kingdoms calls on the force with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies