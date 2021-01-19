Discover The Art of Publishing at PocketGamer Connects Digital #5

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is The Art of Publishing.

Monday, February 8th

9:00 - The track will begin with a keynote presentation from Sega Europe head of content Bobby Wertheim. His talk is titled taking 2020 by the horns - scouting for the next bestseller during the chaos.

9:30 - Next, it is time to learn about the pros and cons of bringing console and PC games to mobile. The session will be hosted by Playdigious CEO Xavier Liard.

10:00 - Moving on, Homa Games CEO and co-founder Daniel Nathan will discuss how Homa disrupts the content creation process.

10:30 - Time to look at the latest developments and opportunities in the Turkish games industry. OYUNDER Game Designers Developers Producers & Publishers Association chairman Tansu Kendirli will give the talk.

11:00 - Next, we have a fireside chat between four industry experts. Brazil Games executive manager Eliana Russi and Aquiris Game studio business director Sandro Manfredini will take to the stage. The pair will be joined by Long Hat House creator and developer Joao Brant and ARVORE Immersive Experiences co-founder and chief technology evangelist Rodrigo Terra.

11:30 - Finally, the track will close with a panel discussion on things to keep in mind when choosing a publisher. Six industry specialists will offer their insight, including Those Awesome Guys publishing director Christopher Wulf, Eaton Smith Solicitors partner Christ Taylor and Koch Media business developer Thomas Glenn. They will be joined by GameBiz Consulting CEO Nikola Cavic, SEGA Europe head of content Bobby Wertheim and JoyPac senior publishing manager Vivian Dong.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending.

