Get invested with Show Me The Money at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Wednesday, February 10th

14:30 - The track will begin with a fireside chat between Transcend Fund principal Graham Gockley and Big Run Studios CEO and co-founder Andrew Bell. The pair will discuss overnight success - talent, timing and teamwork.

15:00 - Next, we have a panel discussion focused on is M&A the right way to go? Things you should know before making a big decision for your company. Five experts will offer their insight, including Elite Game Developers CEO and founder Joakim Achrén, CVCapital managing director Jim Ying and Glu Mobile SVP for business development, corporate development and advertising Chris Akhavan. They will be joined by Initial Capital partner Alvaro Alvarez del Rio and iEntertainment Network present and chairman JW 'Bill' Stealey.

15:50 - Next, a session with Rowan Glade CFO and executive producer Chris Hainsworth. His talk is titled clash or convergence - the games industry eats traditional entertainment.

16:20 - Time for a second panel. This time, it will be centred on managing your investor relationship: what to do when things go south? Our experts include Vectr Ventures managing director Tony Zander, Play Ventures founding partner Harri Manninen and Sugar CEO and co-founder Matt Frenchman. They will be joined by Mavent Partners managing director Michael Chang, Unannounced Studio CEO and founder Mark Cochrane and Transcend Fund managing director Shanti Bergel.

17:10 - Up next, a session on product-led growth for gaming companies, to be held by Northzone investment manager Henrik Grim.

17:40 - The track will close with a third panel. The discussion is titled will 2021 see another boom in game investments. Our experts include Recontact Games game producer and co-founder Simay Dinc, Bitkraft Esports Ventures founding partner Malte Barth and The Inspiracy owner Noah Falstein. They will be joined by LVP associate Harry Hamer and Lumikai general partner Salone Sehgal.

