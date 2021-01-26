Discover the Incredible Indies at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big-screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Incredible Indies - how to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

The Incredible Indies track is sponsored by Voodoo.

Wednesday, February 9th

9:00 - The track will begin with a session from Storybyte Studio CEO Rosemary Lokhorst. Her talk is titled entrepreneurial intention: trust me, I know what I'm doing.

9:30 - Next, 10th Muse CEO and creative director Karoliina Korppoo will deliver her session on good stories make better games - how to find the story to fit your game.

10:00 - Moving on, it is time to learn about working as a product manager in the games industry. Join Smilegate product manager Jiwon Kim for his talk on the subject.

10:30 - Next, join StarBerry Games CEO and co-founder Antti Hattara as he gives a talk on turning an idle game into a merge puzzle.

11:00 - Time to look at the narrative process to prepare your game production. The session will be given by MI-CLOS Studio artistic director Mado Holvoët.

11:30 - The track will close with a panel. It will be centred on realities indie developers should always keep in mind. Our experts include Sakura Games co-founder Jan Al Bdour, Sketchbook Games founder and creative director Mark Backler and Boomzap Entertainment CEO Christopher Natsuume. They will be joined by Altergaze co-founder and CEO Liviu Antoni and Steel Media developer evangelist and big indie pitch manager Sophia Aubrey Drake.

