Be in the know with the Esports & Influencers track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Just under one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big-screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Esports & Influencers - unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Thursday, February 11th

9:00 - The track will begin with a talk from DOINGSOON founder and CEO Shina Memud. He will discuss esports growth opportunities in new markets.

9:30 - Next, a superstar session on virtual human advancement in Africa with Virtual Reality Agency managing director Lebo Kambule and TV Host and social media influencer Ayanda Thabethe.

10:00 - Join Colossal Influence head of influencer marketing and talent management Kristian Sturt, as he gives a talk on the benefits and negatives of adding social influencers to your esports roster.

10:30 - Time to learn about competitive integrity and cheating regulation with Esports Integrity Commission - ESIC commissioner Ian Smith.

11:00 - Fancy a career in Esports? Then join Team Queso VP of strategy development and investor relations Almudena Berzosa Peñaranda as she holds a session on skills required to work in esports.

11:30 - Next, we have a panel discussion on is 2021 the year of esports? Six industry experts will take to the virtual stage, including Guild Esports director of marketing and brand Danny Lopez and Akolyte founder and esports lead Tyler Bond. They will be joined by British Esports Association head of content Dominic Sacco, Ritual Motion VP of Content Crystal Mils and Esports Nigeria president Emmanuel Oyelakin. The lineup will be completed by Esports Insider managing director and co-founder Sam Cooke.

12:20 - The track will close with a talk from Graphite Music director and head of music and innovation Inder Phull. He will discuss how brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations can drive growth for your titles.

