News

Xsolla launches new mobile game commerce solution

Xsolla launches new mobile game commerce solution
By , Staff Writer

Xsolla has launched its new mobile game commerce solution to aid mobile developers and publishers.

Through the use of the new tech, developers will be able to streamline user acquisition and create new ways for players to discover their games.

Moreover, the solution has been designed to create a better online commerce experience while also building a community among players. Furthermore, mobile game commerce allows devs to operate PC and online versions of their smartphone titles fully.

App creators can also expand globally as the new solution provides more than 700 payments methods for consumers. As such, players can purchase in-game money with their local currency.

Overcoming challenges

“Game developers of all sizes face many challenges working within the current app store business model -- from discoverability and limited player data to scaling and low-profit margins,” said Xsolla president Chris Hewish.

“Our new Mobile Game Commerce solution helps developers overcome these restraints and succeed by creating a seamless experience that drives revenue back to those making the games.”


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 23rd, 2020

How to maximise mobile revenue on Android

News Oct 30th, 2020

Best practices for growing your video game in Thailand

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

News Feb 20th, 2017

E-commerce platform Xsolla launches $30 million royalty investment arm for indie game developers

Job News Jan 26th, 2021

Kwalee hires Max Everingham to lead its push into console and PC

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies