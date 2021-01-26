Steel Media targets further growth and hires in 2021 to support the games industry

2020 was a uniquely challenging year on many fronts and to be fair 2021 has not been a vintage start. But despite the lockdown, Steel Media grew the traffic on its core channels and attendance at events and is looking ahead to greater things!

The number one mobile games media business

Our flagship b2b channel PocketGamer.biz enjoyed its biggest ever year in 2021, with 41% growth, reaching a peak of c.200K users in May and nearly 600k page views in September (alongside the 11th outing of our popular Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list). Whilst our market-leading events were forced to adapt a little, after our biggest-ever PG Connects London in January, the four outings of PG Connects Digital still managed to engage an average of over 1,500 delegates per event across the year.

Meanwhile, our consumer-facing partner site PocketGamer.com continued its upward momentum, with 42% user growth, serving over 44 million page views across the year and also launched its own event series, PG Launchpad reaching millions via Twitch streams.

All in all Steel Media cemented its position as the leading media business in the mobile games space, offering a multitude of channels to reach games professionals, companies and players and we’re looking set to go even bigger in 2021 with a multitude of events and activities already announced, including PG Connects Digital 5, PocketGamer LaunchPad and the PocketGamer Awards for starters. Get in touch if you want us to help your business in 2021.

Enthusiast Gaming Network

Of course, Steel Media is now part of an even bigger business, and its parent company, Enthusiast Gaming, enjoyed even more impressive growth in 2020 through a combination of explosive organic expansion and acquisitions, notably including adding Omnia Media, home of 1,000 YouTube channels in October.

Across the group of leading games sites, influencer channels, esports teams and related activities, Enthusiast became the leading gaming network in North America and one of the biggest in the world, reaching over 300 million gamers and serving over 4.2 billion page views each month.

Want to join us in 2021?

Suffice to say both Enthusiast and Steel Media have big plans for 2021 and we are looking to recruit to help realise them.

Currently we’re seeking an experienced senior sales manager to take the lead in selling Steel Media and Enthusiast’s EMEA consumer-facing inventory, plus a sales manager and sales executive to join the b2b sales team representing PG.Biz and our PG Connects events series.

If you’d like to know more about these opportunities, contact jobs@steelmedia.co.uk for details.