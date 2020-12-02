Where will you connect with the industry next year? Join the Steel Media 2021 world tour!

Congratulations! You’ve very nearly made it to the end of one heck of a strange year. We’ve missed seeing you in person at events, but we’re thrilled that so many people joined us at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences and our various webinars and RoundTables.

In 2020 we connected thousands of games industry professionals online with Zoom, MeetToMatch, Discord and more. We’ve introduced over 1,100 expert speakers, held over 30 separate fringe events, and scheduled over 700 talks and panels. Wow.

Our thoughts now turn to all the new opportunities that 2021 will bring. So, crack the spine on that shiny new diary – we’ve got some dates for you.

February will see the next of our Digital events, with more to follow throughout the year. But we’re also pleased to reveal that we’re planning a return to physical events as early as June.

Want to know where you can connect with the global games industry in 2021? Take a look at the list below. And if you want to get ahead of the game and discuss involvement and sponsorship opportunities, email our CEO at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

The Digital Big Indie Pitch

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Online: February 8-12

The Digital Big Indie Pitch

(Mobile) - Online Pocket Gamer Awards 2021

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Online: April 19-23

(Mobile + PC + Console) @ Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #4

Pocket Gamer Connects London

London, UK: June 21-22

London, UK: June 21-22 Mobile Games Awards 2021

London, UK: June 22

London, UK: June 22 The Very Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch

San Francisco, USA: @ GDC

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #5

Cologne, Germany: @ Gamescom

Cologne, Germany: @ Gamescom PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Helsinki, Finland: September 28-29

(Mobile + PC + Console) @ Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

EGLX

Toronto, Canada

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #6

Amman, Jordan

For the opportunity to present your brand to a highly targeted audience at one or more of these events, please contact Chris James at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Coming up next…

Tickets are on sale now for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5! Connect with 1,500 industry professionals and learn from more than 200 expert speakers on February 8-12. Book now and save $395 with our Super Early Bird prices before December 17.