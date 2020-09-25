Get ready for a week of gaming this November with three brilliant online events

Celebrate all multitudes of the games industry this November with three incredible events all in the space of one week.

Within the week commencing November 9, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live all throughout the week with LaunchPad #2 also making its comeback, while EGLX goes digital for the first time.

We want to tell you all about these amazing events that you can get involved in this November and celebrate our wonderful industry.

Round one: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 (November 9-13)

After last week's record-beating Helsinki edition, we're already looking ahead to the fourth installment in the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series.

Much like our live events, our digital conferences feature insightful conference tracks where we invite expert speakers to share their expertise, advice and knowledge on all things gaming related. Each talk is broadcasted live and recorded for later on-demand viewing. Alongside our conference tracks, virtual attendees can connect with one another through our online meeting platform which is open 24 hours a day throughout the week.

Additionally, we’ve brought our fringe events you’ve come to know online as well, with some new additions being added along the way:

Round two: Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 (November 12-14)

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is a series of consumer facing digital events designed to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games. Each one takes place across multiple sites, streams, social media and other channels. It offers a brand new way for publishers and developers to create buzz around their games to a massive audience, be they recent launches, upcoming titles, significant updates to existing games.

Our first LaunchPad event was on July 23 was viewed by three million people and shared to a mind-blowing audience of over 38,500,000 on social media. And we’ll be back again this November for the sequel! Here’s what you can expect to see then:

Editorial channel on PocketGamer.com that will fill up with news, interviews and more every day

Daily live streams full of announcements, showcases, hands-on plays and developer interviews

Cool offers and giveaways

Discord server where players can discuss the games with each other, our team or the developers themselves

Round three: EGLX Digital 2020 (November 10-13)

Partner event EGLX Digital 2020 will bring North American gamers together through a fusion of video games, esports, music, fashion, and lifestyle events. This year, join us in a four day extravaganza of world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions, streamed out live to millions across the globe.

EGLX flourished from humble beginnings on Toronto, Canada’s local bar scene in 2015 to become one of North America’s largest video game expos, uniting 30,000 gamers in 2019.

And we're also teaming up to bring you an exclusive investor summit that week. We'll bring you more information on that soon...

Bonus round: G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020 (November 17-21)

And following hot on the heels of that amazing all-out assault of gaming goodness, the G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020 goes online the following week!

G-STAR is the biggest games industry show in Korea, and is the most accessible games event in Asia, as well as a great place to meet all the big names from the Asia-Pacific games scene. Serving both consumer and business audiences, the B2B segment of the show is going 100% digital this year.

