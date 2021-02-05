News

The latest edition of the PocketGamer.biz RoundTables is now available on YouTube

By , Special Features Editor

Did you miss the last PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session? No worries! You can catch up on demand now because we have made it available on YouTube!

This RoundTable session, in association with our partners Denuvo by Irdeto, centred around the design and implementation of security and protection in mobile games, to help protect your titles from hackers and cheaters.

Our speakers included:

  • Jon Jordan: Contributing editor at PocketGamer.biz (moderator)
  • Steeve Huin: CMO at Irdeto
  • Christian Koidl: Product owner for mobile protection at Denuvo
  • Pascal Debroek: Player experience consultant at The PX Hub
  • Chris Winn: Senior game designer at Mediatonic
  • Renee Gittins: Executive Director, IGDA

You can watch the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable below or directly on YouTube.

Keep an eye out for future PocketGamer.biz RoundTables which take place once a month, as we continue to explore all aspects of the games industry.

Special thanks to our partners

Irdeto’s Global Gaming Survey uncovered that 77% of players are likely to quit a game for good if they feel opponents aren’t playing fair. Denuvo by Irdeto is the global leading games protection and anti-piracy technology platform with over 350 million software licenses issued and revalidated. Its Anti-Cheat technology solution protects esports and online games from cheating. Developed by security experts, Denuvo Anti-Cheat has no negative impact on in-game performance. Denuvo technology also includes Anti-Tamper, Application License Management and Mobile Game Protection. Find out more at https://irdeto.com/denuvo/.


