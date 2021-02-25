Call of Duty: Mobile pro reportedly murders female player

Call of Duty: Mobile esports player Ingrid Oliveira Bueno Da Silva was reportedly murdered by a fellow competitive gamer.

As reported by Brazilian news outlet R7, 19-year-old Da Silva, also known as "Sol", was stabbed earlier this week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, by Guilherme Alves Costa.

Shortly after committing the crime, Costa handed himself into the police. He claimed to be completely sane and said he performed the heinous act "because I wanted to."

More than that, it is believed that Costa, also known as "Flashlight," recorded a video of the crime. The boy claimed to have been planning the murder for two weeks.

He also wrote a 52-page book in which he describes his "mission" of killing several people. However, police do not believe Costa has killed anyone else.

Currently, the 18-year-old is under temporary arrest, awaiting a psychiatric evaluation that will determine his trial's nature.

Rest in peace

Da Silva and Costa are said to have met through online gaming, with most contact between the two being virtual.

Both of them competed for Call of Duty: Mobile esports teams, Da Silva for FBI Esports and Costa for Gamers Elite.

"She was an extraordinary person, whom we will remember every day that the sun rises, every day that the sunlight touches our body, every time we look at the Sun, we will remember her," said an FBI Esports spokesperson in a statement to Screen Rant.

Meanwhile, Gamers Elite has released a statement on Instagram in which the clan explains that a video was shared of the incident by Costa. The group has been asked not to distribute it.

Furthermore, in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Women In Games Argentina condemned the crime. Moreover, the organisation wants to raise awareness and make sure the incident will not be twisted.

"We don't want the media pointing out the victim as guilty of something to deserve it, nor violence in video games to be used as a scapegoat," the statement reads.

"Let the guilt fall where it belongs, in a patriarchal system that enables and pardons violence against women.

"Our heartfelt condolences and support to her family and friends."