Zynga snaps up cross-platform studio Echtra Games

Mobile games specialist Zynga has snapped up cross-platform studio Echtra Games.

The developer was founded in 2016 by CEO Max Schaefer and is led by several industry veterans.

Furthermore, the leadership team behind Echtra Games have co-founded companies such as Blizzard North, Flagship Studios and Runic Games.

As such, the team is composed of experienced members who have worked on genre-defining titles such as Diablo, Diablo II and the Torchlight franchise.

"Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family," said Schaefer.

"We share Zynga's vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort."

On a mission

This acquisition will aid Zynga in its mission to become a cross-platform company, expanding beyond the mobile market.

Echtra Games' team will work closely with Zynga's NaturalMotion studio to create a new, multi-platform, action RPG title.

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I'm excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family," said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles while helping to further expand Zynga's total addressable market."

Of Course, Zynga has never been afraid to splash the cash to pick up studios. Last year, the company spent a staggering $1.8 million on acquiring Peak Games.

Furthermore, in 2020, Zynga also snapped up Turkish hypercasual specialist Rollic.