Playrix is bringing Homescapes to AppGallery

Playrix will bring its free-to-play title Homescapes to Huawei's AppGallery on March 10th.

The game is a favourite among the company's player base, as the game combines a storyline with classic match-three mechanics.

Moreover, between March 12th and March 17th, European AppGallery players will receive two special promotions.

The first is 80 per cent off the season pass through one-time coupon users can claim. However, players could also put that coupon towards gift packs.

"We are delighted to be able to offer the popular Homescapes game to more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery," said Playrix business development director Maxim Kirilenko.

"Following our successful launch of Gardenscapes, we are excited to see the response from Huawei gamers and look forward to hearing their feedback."

Building success

As of May 2020, Playrix has accumulated more than 1.1 billion downloads across its portfolio, which includes the likes of Homescapes, Gardenscapes and Fishdom.

Gardenscapes was recently released on AppGallery, picking up 213 million downloads. Due to its popularity, Playrix has decided to add Homescapes in hopes of keeping the momentum going.

"The support and guidance that our team has received from Huawei throughout the process of launching on AppGallery has been great, and we are pleased to be able to offer another popular match-three puzzle game because of it," said Kirilenko.