Get access to every aspect of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 completely FREE!

Ever wanted to go attend one of our leading mobile games industry conferences online without spending a single cent? Well, at Pocket gamer Connects Digital #6, there are FIVE different ways you could go about it!

The next online-only event in the series takes place this April 19th to 23rd, featuring more than 1,500 industry professionals from around the world networking and connecting with each other. Over 250 expert speakers will also share their expertise on 16 themed conference tracks.

There are also fantabulous fringe events to network with investors, developers, publishers, journalists, mentors, recruiters and socialise with the whole of the international games industry.

Sometimes, the best things in life come with a discounted offer, including tickets to our online conference this April - which you can take advantage of right here to save up to $440.

But in other instances, the best things in life are free! So here’s five ways you can get involved at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 where the price is most definitely right...

1) Indies go free

We have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. If you would like to apply for a free indie developer pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, please use the form here.

2) Take part in the Big Indie Pitch

And if you are an indie developer working on a new mobile, PC or console game, then there are more chances for free tickets by entering the Big Indie Pitch. This event sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition for fame, feedback and the chance to win our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars.

Apply today and pitch your mobile, PC or console game to a panel of expert judges at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

3) Looking for your next job?

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week takes place throughout the week of our conference and gives you the opportunity to connect with great games recruiters. As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to those who are currently out of work and looking for a new role. Sign up here to apply for your free jobseeker ticket.

4) Share your expertise

Have you got incredible insights that you want to share with the global games industry? We’re inviting you to get involved and speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Whether you’re an investor or service provider, an artist or a developer, UX designer or a producer - or even someone who works in other creative industries that crossover with games - there’s many people who can benefit from the insight you’ll provide at our event. Submit your talk today or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.

5) Cover the event as press

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 to cover the event for the latest news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask for in return is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there, and encourage them to come along by sharing this link. Apply for accreditation here.

Five paths, one choice

So there you have it - five different ways you can gain access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 free this April! The only question is, which one works for you?

And if none of these options apply to you - or you simply want to guarantee access to make sure you don't miss out - book now to save up to $440 on the price of tickets with our Early Bird offer.