Digital Turbine to acquire Fyber for $600 million

Digital Turbine has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fyber fully.

The company is to acquire 90 per cent of the shares from the current majority stakeholder, Tennor Holding B.V.

Overall, for the 100 per cent of Fyber, Digital Turbine will pay $600 million. The majority, $400 million, will be paid in Digital Turbine shares, while $150 will be a cash sum.

However, an additional earn-out payment is worth up to $50 million, again to be paid in company stock.

It is believed that the deal will be closed in Q2 2021, with the backing of Fyber's executive and supervisory boards.

"We are thrilled to become part of the team at Digital Turbine. Fyber completed an amazing turnaround story and became a key monetisation partner for top publishers in 2020," said Fyber CEO Ziv Elul

"Our focus on gaming, transparency and unbiased approach plays very well with Digital Turbine's vision and what the market wants.

"Digital Turbine's on-device platform is a unique asset that offers tremendous synergies that our own products will be able to leverage and continue our exponential growth.

Elul continued: "Combined with the AdColony and Appreciate assets, we offer a unique and profitable growth platform.

"Most importantly, we are very encouraged about the similar workplace cultures and approaches that should facilitate a more seamless integration of the businesses."

Stronger together

Through the acquisition of Fyber, Digital Turbine steps closer to its goal of being a key provider of media and advertising solutions.

"Fyber has delivered impressive growth over the last quarters," said Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone.

"Their comprehensive mobile monetisation suite has powered this growth and created a defensible market position as a top monetisation partner for leading global game publishers.

"We are committed to ongoing investment in Fyber's product stack, growing their partner network, and enabling new growth opportunities from synergies throughout Digital Turbine, its customers and partners."

However, Fyber is not the first company that Digital Turbine has set its sights on this year, as the company is also poised to take over AdColony.