Activision Blizzard to make cuts throughout Europe

Only the publishing offices will be affected

Activision Blizzard is set to make layoffs across its European workforce.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the company will shut the doors on its publishing offices across the continent.

The publishing giant will lay off numerous employees across sites in Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands and the UK. However, a hub will be set up in the UK, where all Activision Blizzard's European publishing needs will be handled.

Moreover, only those working in the publishing department will be affected. Other areas such as development and live ops are said to be unaffected by the impending changes.

"Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally," said an Activision Blizzard representative.

"We have shared plans with our teams in Europe for how we would evolve as an organization, adapting to this change to serve our players and best positioning the region for future growth.

"We will be taking extensive steps to support all employees and ease the transition for those of our colleagues who might be impacted by these proposed changes."

Ups and downs

The news of the European layoffs comes shortly after Activision laid off roughly 190 members of staff, 50 of which were part of the esports division. However, just one person from King was affected.

While various people at the company are facing an uncertain future, CEO Bobby Kotick is poised to receive $200 million.

The huge payout has been triggered by a Shareholder Value Creation Incentive clause within Kotick's contract. As a result, the exec is entitled to bonuses that he has missed in previous years.


