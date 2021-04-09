News

Tripledot Studios closes $78 million in Series A funding

Takes total raised to $86 million

Tripledot Studios closes $78 million in Series A funding
London-based mobile developer Tripledot Studios has secured $78 million in Series A funding.

The investment came from three global backers, Eldrige, Access Industries and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"Mobile gaming has huge potential for growth, and the Tripledot team has taken a thoughtful and ambitious approach to scaling the Company," said Eldridge chairman and CEO Todd Boehly.

"We look forward to leveraging Eldridge's gaming and eSports network to support Tripledot as they continue to grow and develop new games for all types of players."

The company was founded in 2017 and also has an office in Minsk, Belerus.

In November 2018, Tripledot Studios secured $8 million to get itself off the ground.

Growing up

In the past six months, the company has nearly doubled the number of users it sees from six million to 11 million.

Meanwhile, over the past year, Tripledot Studios has tripled its headcount to 90 members of staff.

The company is known for mobile games such as Woodoku, Blackjack and Solitaire. 

"This funding round is a major milestone for us. It's a privilege to partner with leading investors who share our long-term focus and vision to create a truly great business," said Tripledot CEO Lior Shiff.

"We will continue building brilliant games ourselves and are excited to roll out the next generation of Tripledot titles later this year.

"At the same time, the funding round will allow us to accelerate our growth by acquiring studios that can benefit from our expertise."

Last year, we published a guest article detailing Tripledot Studios' team-first approach to the mobile games industry.


