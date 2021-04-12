News

Hot Five: Supercell, PES 2021 Mobile, Clash Quest, more Supercell and Puzzle Combat

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Supercell announces trio of new Clash games - Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes

Just over a week ago, Supercell announced three new games. 

4. Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads

The rivalry the FIFA may be long over, but Konami's PES soccer franchise still proves to be very successful, with the 2021 release racking up 400 million lifetime downloads.  

3. Supercell soft-launches Clash Quest in Scandinavia

Not only did Supercell announce three games, it also release the first - Clash Quest - in five countries on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. 

2. Why Small Giant followed up its $1 billion hit Empires & Puzzles with Puzzle Combat

Not Supercell, but also from Finland, Small Giant released its much anticipated follow-up - aka sibling not sequel - release Puzzle Combat.

We talk to CEO Jose Saarniniemi.

1. With Clash expansions, Supercell is rewriting the mobile game playbook - again

Supercell's financials may be in decline but maybe it's still ahead of the game?


