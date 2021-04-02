Supercell announce trio of new Clash games - Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes coming

New Supercell game announcements are about as common as unicorn sightings.



Whilst it's common knowledge that the games industry's most successful company (TM) often has multiple projects in development, precious few survive to the stage of soft launch and even fewer attain the lofty heights of a public confirmation.



So when the Finnish developers of Clash of Clans, HayDay, Battle Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars (all grossing a minimum of billion-dollars - see our unicorn list for others) announce a trio of titles in one day that all promis to extend their most popular franchise, you know something special is in prospect.



Today is that day.



In a public post on their website and social channels, Supercell have announced three completely new additions to the 'Clash' universe in the form Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes. Each promise distinctly different gameplay from any previous title as highlighted in the video reveal.

From first glance it appears Clash Quest has a match-3 'Puzzles and Dragons' style feel to it, Clash Mini seems inspired by the 'auto chess' genre, whisy Clash Heroes is a full on action-RPG set in the Clash world.

In terms of development, this is a decidedly international affair reflecting the truly global nature of the company with Clash Quest being developed out of Helsinki and the latter two games being created from the Shanghai studios.

Global first

By their own admission this is a 'global first' from Supercell in terms of publicly sharing insight into games that are still early in development. Whether this represents a new more prolific and more public strategy following a comparatively fallow period (by their own incredible standards at least) remains to be seen, but it certainly looks set to stir some excitement in the mobile games world and we'll certainly be following the story with interest.



The full post from supercell.com is below and the video footage of the announcement can be found here.

Hey Clash fans,

We’ve got some exciting news to share with you!

These new games are nothing like prior Clash games. We want to focus on creating new ways of playing with your favorite Clash characters, while deepening the world through new gameplay experiences. Supercell

The world of Clash means a lot to us at Supercell. It’s more than raiding enemies and destroying towers, more than Villages and Arenas, and more than the games we love to play. It’s a unique world filled with some of our favorite characters, and a place to experience fun and quirky epic moments… and obviously a ton of insane battles.

Simply put, our goal is to create games that players love and remember forever, so today's announcement is a bit special in that sense – mainly because we’ve never done anything like this before.

We’re excited to announce 3 new Clash games in development!

We usually don’t spotlight games that are deep in the development process, however, considering these are all Clash games, we hope our community finds this as exciting as we do!

For starters, we want Clash’s community to be a part of this journey. Clash wouldn’t be where it is today without the support from players and content creators around the world. With these potential new games coming, we want you to experience them as they evolve – either directly through playing them (for those that can), and/or through the communities that’ll grow early on.

We want the community to know the different types of Clash games being worked on – these new games are nothing like prior Clash games. We want to focus on creating new ways of enjoying and playing with your favorite Clash characters, while deepening the world through new environments and gameplay experiences. That last part is key - we want to offer new ways of playing Clash and hope these games add on to your current gaming experience. Of course, there’s a chance you might not like these games - and that’s okay, it’s all good. We totally understand these are very different from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. On top of offering a new Clash experience to current players, we want to broaden Clash to new audiences who haven’t experienced Clash before.

Keep in mind we’re still holding every individual Clash game against the same high standards as any of our other games. With your feedback, we think these 3 can become the great games that Clash fans deserve. If they don’t meet the standards though, we’ll kill them and move on to other attempts – related to Clash or not. For those wondering, yes, we do have other games that are being developed that are NOT Clash related. :)

It’s important to note that the Clash of Clans and Clash Royale game teams are 100% separate from the 3 Clash games (and the dev teams behind them). Meaning these new Clash games won’t impact any development or support for existing Supercell games.

If you are interested in playing these 3 Clash games visit www.clash.com and sign up to get notified when they’ll be available in your country. Beta games are usually limited to specific countries and then roll out if the game reaches certain (high) standards. It may take some time before the game is available in your region, and there’s always the chance that it gets killed during the beta process. Regardless, we appreciate your patience and especially your feedback as we develop and test these new games.

You can also stay up to date by following each game on Twitter:

Clash Quest

Clash Mini

Clash Heroes

We wouldn’t be able to do this without the passionate communities you’ve built around Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, nor without the continuous support and dedication from all Clash players and content creators. Thank you all for being a part of this journey, we hope you’re excited for what’s yet to come!