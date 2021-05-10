BoomBit Group tripled revenues to $35.7 million in 2020

Polish company BoomBit generated $35.7 million in revenue which is almost three times more than the revenue of 2019.

The company's net profit was $3.7 million.

Hypercasual mobile games accounted for 70% of the group's revenue and the game downloads crossed 200 million taking the total downloads to 800 million since the company was established.

It expects to pass 1 billion downloads during 2021.

Fast growth

"In accordance with our strategy, 2020 was a year of a comprehensive expansion of our hyper-casual games portfolio. This area generated most of our revenue last year, starting with Q1 2020," commented president of the management board Marcin Olejarz.

"Thanks to dynamic growth in this sector, we were able to achieve impressive results both in terms of the number of game downloads and financial results."

While BoomBit is focused on creating hypercasual titles, it is also expanding its publishing, user acquisition, and marketing department.

The company is also developing its own advanced data analysis tools to measure its operations efficiently.

Currently, the company is trying to expand its portfolio of mid-core games and in March 2021, it launched Hunt Royale.

"Hunt Royale had great KPI results in its soft-launch phase and is very well received by players, so we think it will be not only successful but also substantially increase our revenue from the mid-core games segment," said VP Hannibal Soares.