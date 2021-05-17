Madfinder Games raises $6 million from Nuverse

Czech developer Madfinger Games has raised $6 million (€5 million) from Hong Kong-based publisher Nuverse.
The fund raised will be used to expand Madfinger's team for existing IP and new games.
"We are thrilled to have Nuverse on board. They provide us not only capital but also a solid experience in the gaming market," said Madfinger CEO Marek Rabas.
"The funding allows us to hire new talents from all over the world to accelerate the release of our games," he added.
Founded in 2010, Madfinger is best known for its mobile shooters such as the Shadowgun franchise and Unkilled. which have been downloaded more the 300 million times.
Open positions can be viewed on Madfinger's career page.
