Develop essential skills and discover new business practices from top games industry mentors - Early Bird discount ends at midnight TONIGHT

ENDS TONIGHT - Last chance to save 50% off five essential MasterClass courses
The deadline is fast approaching - it's your last chance to save 50% on five top PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses as the discount ends at midnight TONIGHT!

On June 8th to 10th we have insightful sessions designed to help enhance your skills and knowledge. With Zoom classes and half-day online lessons, they give you a practical hands-on guide into specific aspects of game design, all accessible from the comfort of your home office. These are deep-dive sessions run by acknowledged experts, which will help you improve your game development skills and help you run more effective games businesses.

And today is the last chance you can save £150 on each of these wonderful classes before they reach full price of £300 at midnight tonight!

Remember, there are FIVE individual MasterClasses and you can book for each one - but if you want to attend multiple sessions, we have some brilliant multi-booking deals for you too. Reserve your place on at least three workshops and get an additional one FREE. That’s a saving of 20%-25% if you contact us to make multiple reservations.

Booking for multiple people? Take advantage of our 30% corporate discount for groups of six or more people from the same company.

For multi-buy or group discounts, please email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss your bespoke package. This is an incredible deal to give your team a skillset boost.

If you are an indie developer (small privately-owned studio with fewer than 10 members, engaged in game creation) or student you may be entitled to discounted tickets. Please contact us with proof of your status and we can discuss relevant offers: sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk

Tickets are strictly limited to ensure productive class sizes, so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.


