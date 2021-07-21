News

Netflix confirms video game expansion beginning with mobile games

"We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

Netflix confirms video game expansion beginning with mobile games
By , Deputy Editor

Netflix will expand into the world of gaming by first bringing a number of mobile games to the streaming platform.

After months of speculation and rumours, the decision to move into games was confirmed in a shareholders letter, stating that the first titles set to launch will be designed for mobile devices. This will be the first time Netflix has changed up its offerings in over a decade.

These games will not cost any extra additional fee over what Netflix already charges, although it does potentially give the company more leverage to increase the cost in the future.

Netflix further explained that it would look to build off of its earlier projects, such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and its Stranger Things line of games. Early reports suggested it would look to implement a similar system to Apple Arcade.

"New content category "

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," Netflix said in the letter.

"Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

"We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

Whether or not these mobile games will be created by Netflix itself or brought over by partnering with developers in the industry is still unclear. PocketGamer.biz has reached out for comment.

Last week, Netflix hired former EA and Facebook games executive Mike Verdu as its vice president of game development, indicating an announcement was imminent.

The company has shown an increased interest in the sector over the last few years, with a number of game-related shows such as The Witcher and Castlevania. It also has a League of Legends animated series in the works.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Jul 15th, 2021

Netflix sets sights on video games, hires EA Mobile and CCO Mike Verdu

News Jun 14th, 2018

Netflix not getting into games despite commissioning Minecraft interactive TV show and Stranger Things games

News May 24th, 2021

Netflix rumoured to be considering a game subscription service

News Dec 16th, 2020

Update: Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales delayed until 2021

News Oct 13th, 2020

MyTona teams with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to Cooking Diaries

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies