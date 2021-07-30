News

Louis Vuitton launching NFT mobile game in August

Louis: The Game celebrates founder's 200th anniversary

Louis Vuitton launching NFT mobile game in August
By , Contributing Editor

French fashion brand Louis Vuitton is launching a mobile game with NFTs.

Set to launch on August 4th, 2021 for iOS and Android devices, Louis: The Game will be part of the company's celebrations for the 200th anniversary of its founder's birth.

Players will take control of its wooden doll mascot, Vivienne, through various adventures. This will follow the story of how Vuitton moved to Paris aged 15, apprenticed with a trunk maker and set up his own fashion empire, which now sells everything from leather goods and shoes to accessories and clothes.

The game will also feature NFTs although few details have been provided about how these will be accessed. Fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Cartier and Bulgari are already sharing blockchain technology that enables consumers to check the provenance of their purchases in terms of raw materials and place of manufacture and sale.

A growing union

Aside from the mobile game, other elements of the 200th anniversary include a fictional novel, a documentary on Apple TV, artworks and a special champagne release from Veuve Clicquot.

"Media is evolving so quickly that every time there’s a new way of communicating, you have to tell your story all over again. Generations are now defined by technology, not by age," Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke told WWD.

Louis: The Game isn't the first time the fashion house has been involved in the games space. Previously, the firm created assets for characters in games running from Final Fantasy XIII and League of Legends. It also launched a browser game called Endless Runner through its website in 2019.

More generally, there's been increasing interaction between games and fashion with Puma sponsoring five esports teams and Gucci launching a gaming arcade within its mobile app.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jul 29th, 2021

Animoca Brands acquires Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios

News Jul 20th, 2021

Applications now open for NFT game accelerator Launchpad Luna

News Jul 9th, 2021

Etermax launches its first NFT collectables via a Trivia Crack tournament

News Jul 8th, 2021

The Walking Dead marches on blockchain UGC platform The Sandbox

as News Jul 6th, 2021

Axie Infinity hits 350,000 DAUs and over $170 million monthly trading volume

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies