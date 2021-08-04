News

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 launches on September 27th

The global B2B mobile games industry returns for an eighth edition featuring Finland’s finest

Events Marketing Executive

Get ready to learn from and meet with the global games industry with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 returning on September 27th to October 1st, 2021.

Tickets are on sale now with early bird discounts, enabling you to save up to $250 on the price of tickets. Don’t miss out and book now.

Under normal circumstances, we would be delivering a September conference in the beautiful city of Helsinki, Finland. Due to the pandemic, we're switching things up this year, but we still wanted to bring some of that Finnish flavour to the event. We've got some exciting announcements in the pipeline, so keep your eyes peeled for more information over the coming weeks.

During our eighth online edition of Pocket Gamer Connects, You can expect all of the elements you have come to know and love from our digital conferences, including 250 expert speakers sharing their insight across multiple themed tracks, as well as a host of exciting fringe events. Our attendees represent a truly global audience with more than 800 companies joining us from more than 70 countries across the globe.

Industry networking

As networking is a key feature at our events, we’ll provide each attendee access to our meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet. Attendees will also have access to our Discord server which helps connect industry professionals instantly, and enable viewers to meet with speakers after their sessions.

Fantastic fringe events

You can also expect to see these fantastic fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8:

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

  • Influencer marketing
  • Live ops
  • Esports
  • Company culture
  • Team management
  • Technical workshops
  • Diversity
  • Indie success/failure stories
  • Business strategy
  • 'Big data'
  • Game mechanics
  • Audio design
  • Game production
  • Narrative development
  • Social platform gaming
  • UX
  • Talent acquisition and recruitment
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Growth
  • Monetisation
  • User acquisition
  • Financing (particularly real-world case studies)
  • Global markets (data focus)
  • Publishing principles
  • Localisation
  • Piracy
  • AI/machine learning
  • Transmedia and interdisciplinary experience from the creative arts beyond games

2021 events calendar

We’re also seeking speakers for the rest of our events in 2021. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of our events, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Book now and take advantage of our Early Bird savings

Get ready to connect with the global games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 and book your tickets now to save up to $250 with our Early Bird offer.


