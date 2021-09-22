Overcoming the impact of IDFA: How to survive and thrive in the new advertising landscape

At the start of the year, the mobile games industry was vehemently discussing the potential impact of Apple’s changes to Identified For Advertiser (IDFA) tracking data and the effect this could have on advertising, monetisation, user acquisition, and player retention.

Almost six months after the release of iOS 14.5, it’s time to reflect and explore how the industry has responded and adapted to these privacy updates and found new ways to overcome the challenges in a post-IDFA world.

Monday, September 27

09:00 Strategies to Get Ready for iOS 15

Simon Thillay, AppTweak

Claudia Trujilo, Gameloft

11:00 Curated Panel: IDFA Effect' on UA Performance & New Changes for ASO

Anna Kochetkova, AppFollow (mod)

Idan Horenczyk, AppsFlyer

Alexey Gavrilov, AdQuantum

Pavel Naumenko, Helio Games

15:00 Superstar Session: How to Build a Player-centric Business Model (That's Resilient Enough for the Next Decade)

Sam Huber, Admix

16:00 Speed Panel: A Whole New Ballgame: How a Top Gaming App Publisher Tackled iOS 14+ & SKAdNetwork

Tamar Polak, AppsFlyer

Alex Cooper, AppsFlyer

Piyush Mishra, Product Madness

Eran Heres, CrazyLabs

Michal Prokop Grno, Pixel Federation

Tuesday, September 28

16:00 Balance Your Game’s Monetisation Mix for Greater Retention

Antonio Manuel Ribeiro, Facebook Audience Network

Yuthida Hun, Facebook Audience Network

16:30 Fireside Chat: Ad Monetisation - Best Practices with Wooga

Dylan Umali, HyprMX (mod)

Jan Pollack, Wooga

Wednesday, September 29

11:30 Panel: Creative Ways to Grow: Innovating in User Acquisition & Retention

Oscar Clark, Fundamentally Games (mod)

Alia Lassal, Wooga

Tsahi Liberman, Lightneer

Mikko Kähärä, Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

