News

Overcoming the impact of IDFA: How to survive and thrive in the new advertising landscape

Attend these must-see talks at PG Connects Digital #8 exploring the impact of IDFA and opportunities for developers

Overcoming the impact of IDFA: How to survive and thrive in the new advertising landscape
By , Events Marketing Manager

At the start of the year, the mobile games industry was vehemently discussing the potential impact of Apple’s changes to Identified For Advertiser (IDFA) tracking data and the effect this could have on advertising, monetisation, user acquisition, and player retention.

Almost six months after the release of iOS 14.5, it’s time to reflect and explore how the industry has responded and adapted to these privacy updates and found new ways to overcome the challenges in a post-IDFA world.

Join us next week at PG Connects Digital #8 and tune in to these seven key talks to help you stay on top of the latest advertising trends and best practices, user acquisition tips, and modern monetisation methods.

To see the full conference schedule please visit the PG Connects website here.

Monday, September 27

09:00 Strategies to Get Ready for iOS 15

  • Simon Thillay, AppTweak
  • Claudia Trujilo, Gameloft

11:00 Curated Panel: IDFA Effect' on UA Performance & New Changes for ASO

  • Anna Kochetkova, AppFollow (mod)
  • Idan Horenczyk, AppsFlyer
  • Alexey Gavrilov, AdQuantum
  • Pavel Naumenko, Helio Games

15:00 Superstar Session: How to Build a Player-centric Business Model (That's Resilient Enough for the Next Decade)

  • Sam Huber, Admix

16:00 Speed Panel: A Whole New Ballgame: How a Top Gaming App Publisher Tackled iOS 14+ & SKAdNetwork

  • Tamar Polak, AppsFlyer
  • Alex Cooper, AppsFlyer
  • Piyush Mishra, Product Madness
  • Eran Heres, CrazyLabs
  • Michal Prokop Grno, Pixel Federation

Tuesday, September 28

16:00 Balance Your Game’s Monetisation Mix for Greater Retention

  • Antonio Manuel Ribeiro, Facebook Audience Network
  • Yuthida Hun, Facebook Audience Network

16:30 Fireside Chat: Ad Monetisation - Best Practices with Wooga

  • Dylan Umali, HyprMX (mod)
  • Jan Pollack, Wooga

Wednesday, September 29

11:30 Panel: Creative Ways to Grow: Innovating in User Acquisition & Retention

  • Oscar Clark, Fundamentally Games (mod)
  • Alia Lassal, Wooga
  • Tsahi Liberman, Lightneer
  • Mikko Kähärä, Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Book now

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take part in the discussion on the impact of IDFA with your fellow industry peers. Book your ticket today and secure your place at PG Connects Digital #8.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Tags:
Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Marketing Manager

Related Articles

News Mar 31st, 2021

Are you ready for the IDFA ending? Explore the future of user acquisition and monetisation at Beyond IDFA

News Sep 22nd, 2021

Learn from Facebook, Square Enix and App Annie at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

News Sep 21st, 2021

Here’s how you can attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 - free

News Sep 20th, 2021

Tune in for the Leadership Day by IGDA Finland at PGC Digital #8

News Sep 17th, 2021

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital partners with SpecialEffect for One Special Day

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies