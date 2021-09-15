News

Azur Games acquires minority stake in Neosus for $2.2 million

Setting sights on publishing future app development projects

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 14th, 2021 acquisition Azur Games
Neosus 		Not disclosed
Azur Games acquires minority stake in Neosus for $2.2 million
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games publisher Azur Games has invested $2.2 million for a minority stake in Lithuanian-based mobile app developer Neosus.

The investment will see Azur Games acquire a 15 per cent stake in Neosus and falls in line with the company’s diversification strategy through its new app publishing initiative.

Neosus is a mobile app development company that has accumulated over 20 million downloads across its portfolio, including Invoice Maker App, Call Recorder and eSim Application.

Based in Moscow, Azur Games achieves 30 million daily active users and has amassed a total of 2 billion downloads, largely through hypercasual hits.

The publisher’s most popular titles include Stack Ball, Worms Zone, and Bottle Jump 3D.

Time to diversify

The company are setting sights on investing in app development projects in the future, stating that app publishing is a "promising new direction".

"We’re interested in the mobile app market and we want to develop new products with
people who already have a background in this field," said Azur Games co-founder Dmitry Yaminsky

"As a company, we have extensive marketing expertise accumulated over the years, so we believe that our partnership with Neosus will generate great projects and provide a better user experience."

In other acquisition news, Sumo Group acquired Bristol-based developer Auroch Games for $8.3 million.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

Interview May 1st, 2020

Azur Games: building a strong relationship between a developer and its publisher

News Aug 18th, 2021

More acquisitions made by Embracer with Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte and SmartPhone Labs

News Aug 4th, 2021

Tilting Point acquires publishing rights to Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery

News Mar 22nd, 2021

ByteDance snaps up Shanghai-based studio Moonton Technology

News Mar 10th, 2021

Leaf Mobile submits letter of intent to acquire Truly Social Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies