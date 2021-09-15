Azur Games acquires minority stake in Neosus for $2.2 million

Mobile games publisher Azur Games has invested $2.2 million for a minority stake in Lithuanian-based mobile app developer Neosus.

The investment will see Azur Games acquire a 15 per cent stake in Neosus and falls in line with the company’s diversification strategy through its new app publishing initiative.

Neosus is a mobile app development company that has accumulated over 20 million downloads across its portfolio, including Invoice Maker App, Call Recorder and eSim Application.

Based in Moscow, Azur Games achieves 30 million daily active users and has amassed a total of 2 billion downloads, largely through hypercasual hits.

The publisher’s most popular titles include Stack Ball, Worms Zone, and Bottle Jump 3D.

Time to diversify

The company are setting sights on investing in app development projects in the future, stating that app publishing is a "promising new direction".

"We’re interested in the mobile app market and we want to develop new products with

people who already have a background in this field," said Azur Games co-founder Dmitry Yaminsky

"As a company, we have extensive marketing expertise accumulated over the years, so we believe that our partnership with Neosus will generate great projects and provide a better user experience."

