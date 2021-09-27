Weekly consumer spend on mobile games increases 35% in Q3 2021

Worldwide weekly consumer spending has increased by 35 per cent year-over-year for Q3 2021.

According to App Annie, consumers downloaded 13.5 billion new games across iOS (App Store) and Google Play during Q3 2021.

Throughout this period, the largest markets for game downloads on iOS are the US, China, and Japan.

However, China, Vietnam, and South Korea were the largest drivers of growth quarter over quarter.

The largest markets by game downloads for Google Play were India, Brazil, and Indonesia. For Google Play game downloads, Brazil, Mexico, and the Philippines were the biggest drivers of growth quarter over quarter.

The largest markets for consumer spending across iOS and Google Play throughout Q3 2021 were the US and Japan.

Japan and Taiwan were among the leading three drivers of quarter over quarter growth across both of the aforementioned app marketplaces.

Russia was the second-largest market that drove games consumer spending across Google Play, whereas Australia was the third-largest market for growth across iOS marketplaces.

Substantial growth

Mobile games account for 66 per cent of every $1 spent across iOS and Google Play worldwide in Q3 2021.

On iOS, consumer spending on games reached $13 billion, a 10 per cent increase year-over-year. Likewise, consumer spending increased 10 per cent year-over-year on Google Play, reaching $9 billion.

Mobile games represented 77 per cent of consumer spending on Google Play and 60 per cent on iOS. However, overall iOS consumer spending contributes 60 per cent to the overall mobile games market.

Mobile games account for 44 per cent of all downloads on Google Play and 29 per cent of all downloads on iOS. The leading game for downloads is My Talking Angela 2 from Outfit7, followed by Count Masters from Freeplay, and Free Fire from Garena.

Roblox led consumer spending for Q3 2021, followed by Genshin Impact and Pokémon Go.

Both Genshin Impact and Pokémon Go had events within this period, such as Pokémon Go Fest and Genshin Impact’s one year anniversary which drove this spending. The US was the largest market for consumer spending during the quarter.

PUBG Mobile maintained the largest monthly users across the period, followed by Roblox and then Candy Crush Saga.