1939 Games raises $5.3 million to bring Kards to mobile

Icelandic game development studio 1939 Games has raised $5.3 million to bring its flagship title, Kards, to mobile devices.

Participants in the funding round included

Crowberry Capital,

Korea Investment Partners,

Woori Technology Invest,

Seoul Investment Partners, and

Sisu Game Ventures.

Kards is a free-to-play card collecting game within a WWII setting involving constructing card decks and deploying different strategies to win, and is currently available on PC.

1939 Games was founded in 2015 by brothers Ívar and Guðmundur Kristjánsson with the aim of bringing authentic, premium WWII experiences.

1939 Games has stated that the majority of the investment will be used to self-publish Kards on iOS and Android in 2022, realising the studio’s vision of creating cross-platform games.

Untapped potential

"We always intended for Kards to be a truly cross-platform title, and this funding enables us to bring the title to iOS and Android in 2022," said 1939 Games CEO Ívar Kristjánsson.

"Our investors recognise the enormous untapped potential for Kards in the mobile gaming market. A mobile version of Kards is our most common player request, and we’re very excited to now be able to deliver on this in the coming months."

Crowberry Capital founding partner and chairman of the 1939 Games board Hekla Arnardottir added: "We are happy to follow up on our early investment as the 1939 team has proven its ability to build a stellar game.

"We are impressed by how they combine their artistic ability with industry insight and an innovative approach to digital card gaming. With such a great addition to the team of investors, the future is very exciting."

