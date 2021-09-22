News

Townscaper heading to iOS and Android on 20 October
Indie town-building game Townscaper will launch on iOS and Android devices on October 20th, 2021.

Townscaper involves players constructing colourful island towns with the developer describing it as "more of a toy" than a game.

The appearance of the placed blocks is dictated by various rules that can turn them into balconies, spires, arches, stairways and more without player instruction.

Other features of Townscaper are its low-poly graphics and minimalistic user interface to allow for simple gameplay.

Initially released as an early access title on PC and Mac in June 2020, Townscaper was officially released on Nintendo Switch and on August 26th, 2021, also leaving early access.

Townscaper has sold more than half a million copies between PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

"More of a toy"

Townscaper developer Oskar Stålberg previously worked as a technical artist at Ubisoft and a Unity developer at UsTwo.

Stålberg successfully released real-time Viking strategy Bad North before beginning work on Townscaper, his passion project.

Similar to Bad North, Townscaper was published by Swedish indie game publisher Raw Fury.

Townscaper will be available on the App Store and Google Play for $4.99 (£4.49). The game is now available for preorder and pre-registration.

We previously spoke with Stålberg and co-developer Richard Meredith about the development of Bad North and the increased sense of security when releasing games on the Nintendo Switch.


