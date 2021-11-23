UK-based indie studio Pocket Burger Games raises $1 million for causal mobile games

Mitchell Smallman is a Product Manager for Rovio Entertainment and a veteran of the free

UK-based indie mobile game dev Pocket Burger Games has revealed it has raised $1 million following a seed round.

The funding round was led by Sisu Game Ventures and featured participation from RLC Ventures and Aream & Co.

It s the first investment Sisu has made in a UK games studio.

Founded in 2021, Pocket Burger Games aims to take a "fantasy first" approach to game development, with a "creator-first development culture", and will begin by developing casual mobile games.

Its three co-founders, Mitchell Smallman, Adam Sullivan and Matt Down, previously held leadership positions at Rovio, Space Ape Games and Gram Games respectively.

Creator-first culture

"It’s not just about being the first mover in a space," said Pocket Burger Games co-founder and CEO Mitchell Smallman.

"It’s about finding games that should have existed by now. We’re not an idea team, we’re an audience team. Our goal is that every Pocket Burger Game has an audience that says 'finally, a game for me' and we deliver for them."

Currently, Pocket Burger Games consists of five developers, each of whom have backgrounds developing hit mobile titles.

Sisu Game Ventures founding partner Samuli Syvähuoko added: "We were very familiar with Mitchell when he approached us. When we saw the rest of the team he had gathered, we were interested right away.

"It was clear pretty soon they were passionate about building the type of progressive company culture we’ve frequently seen succeed in mobile. They were a perfect fit for Sisu."