Bluestacks X brings Android games to Mac, Linux, iOS and more

Currently offers over 200 Android games

Bluestacks has launched a new cloud-based game streaming service providing mobile games, Bluestacks X.

Bluestacks X will offer free streaming of Android mobile games across multiple platforms and devices, including MacOS and Linux.

Bluestacks X has launched as a beta, and currently offers a library of over 200 games, with new games added weekly.

At present, the service includes several leading titles, such as Raid: Shadow Legends, Lords Mobile, and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.

Currently, Bluestacks X offers a free subscription tier with pre-roll adverts and will offer a premium tier in the future. The price for the premium tier is yet to be determined.

Hybrid cloud technology

In 2019, Bluestacks first explored bringing Android games to other platforms by allowing developers to release their titles on PC platforms Steam and Discord.

In comparison, Bluestacks X utilises hybrid cloud technology through a partnership with Bluestacks sister company Now.gg.

The hybrid cloud tech offloads part of the compute and graphics rendering to local devices which reduces cloud cost, thus providing a free service. Because of this, not all of the data has to be streamed or computed on the cloud.

BlueStacks X can also be used by BlueStacks App Player users, and it is available in 14 countries.

Earlier this year, cloud games specialist Ubitus received backing from Tencent, Sony and Square Enix to advance its cloud games tech and grow its service.


