MAG Interactive wants to save the ocean with mobile games

Daniel is the CEO and Co-founder of Swedish game studio MAG Interactive.

Swedish word game specialist MAG Interactive has launched a series of environment-focused events in six of its games through the UN gaming initiative Playing For The Planet.

Its aim is to draw attention to the preservation of the world’s ocean and coral reefs.

MAG developed these events during the 2021 Green Game Jam, a workshop in which game companies develop gaming ideas to support the environment.

This workshop is held by Playing For The Planet Alliance, a programme under the UN that brings gaming companies together with the goal of improving the world's climate through play.

Cool it down

MAG developed its environmental events based on the UN-led campaign Glowing Glowing Gone which aims to curb the threat to coral reefs – a very vulnerable ecosystem due to die-off from ocean heatwaves.

Special ocean events are being launched in Wordzee, Ruzzle, Word Domination, WordBrain, WordBrain 2 and New QuizDuel which will also run a special ocean quiz.

Players are urged to add their name to a petition for the preservation of coral reefs via the Glowing Glowing Gone website or to donate any amount to projects working to protect ocean health.

“Our goal is to create engaging content for our players while spreading an important message, that they have the power to help preserve the marine ecosystem,” said Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join hands with MAG to help raise awareness and resources for the planet’s precious coral reefs,” commented Leticia Carvalho, Head of Marine and Freshwater at the UN Environment Programme.

“Gaming can be transformational in inspiring this learning and action journey.”

MAG’s ocean-themed events coincide with the launch of ‘Status of Coral Reefs of the World: 2020’, an extensive report on the status of the ocean’s coral reefs. This is the first of its kind in more than a decade.