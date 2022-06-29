MAG Interactive AB experiences highest revenue quarter since founding, despite a decline in users

MAG have published their interim report, covering September 2021-May 2022, showing that the group’s net sales from March to May 2022 were 91,162 KSEK (1,000 Swedish Kronor, approximately $8.9 million USD), an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same quarter in the previous year (81,381 KSEK, $8 mil). This includes a 14,706 KSEK ($1.4 mil) transfer bonus from Applovin.

The adjusted net sales are 76,456 KSEK ($7.5 mil), making for the company’s highest revenue quarter since the company’s founding in 2010. This comes after 2021 saw the company earn more revenue than any other year in its history.

As much as four per cent of MAG’s total daily revenue comes from Tile Mansion, which also has the highest average revenue per daily user (ARPDAU) of any game in the company’s portfolio.

“Our goal as a company is to compete against the absolute best in the industry. Many of the top casual games now offer the players a deeper experience that goes beyond the core gameplay. Coming into the fall of 2022 we will be prepared to build games that are deeper and richer than before and setting us up for a very exciting future,” said Daniel Hasselberg, MAG Interactive CEO.

Revenue increase accompanied by user decline

In total, the MAG’s ARPDAU is up seven per cent from the same period the previous year, to 5.8 US cents. The company has spent 21,589 KSEK ($2.1 mil) on user acquisition. In a presentation, Hasselberg showed a fall of almost 50 per cent in EBITDA since the previous quarter to around 40,000 KSEK ($3.9 mil), stating “it does lower the EBIT and EBITDA when you accelerate user acquisition.”

However, the downward trend in active users continued, with 1.5 mill DAU and 4.3 mill MAU – a decrease of 23 per cent and 30 per cent from the previous quarter, respectively.

In total, net sales for the period of September 2021 – May 2022 were 237,773 KSEK ($2.3 mil), an increase of 10 per cent from the same period the previous year. EBITDA for the period was 64,305 KSEK ($6.3 mil), compared to 34,874 KSEK ($3.4 mil) the previous period, with an adjusted EBITDA of 50,685 KSEK ($5 mil).

For the full report, you can visit MAG Interactive’s official website. The company saw an 11 per cent increase in revenue in Q1 2022, despite a decline in average users.