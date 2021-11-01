Roblox servers are back online following three-day outage

On Thursday, 28 October 2021, around 7PM ET Roblox went offline and didn't return until Sunday.

Given that it has 40 million daily users, this was a long three days for many people.

There were few updates during the outage but around 4PM ET on Sunday, a tweet stated that regions were coming back online ‘incrementally’.

“[The outage] involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters and was not due to any peak in external traffic,” a Roblox spokesperson told The Verve.

There have been speculations that the outage had links to the cross-promotion with Chipotle, given that the event went live around half an hour before the issues arose. However, Roblox has stated that the two events were unrelated.

In a statement to The Verve on Sunday, Roblox said that the outage was not a result of ‘external intrusion’ but of an ‘underlying internal cause’.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki, posted on a blog that steps would be taken to aim to avoid these problems again.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no loss of player persistence data, and your Roblox experience should now be fully back to normal,” he said.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our players, developers, and partners during this time.”