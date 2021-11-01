News

Roblox servers are back online following three-day outage

Reportedly not due to external intrusion

Roblox servers are back online following three-day outage
By , Staff Writer

On Thursday, 28 October 2021, around 7PM ET Roblox went offline and didn't return until Sunday.

Given that it has 40 million daily users, this was a long three days for many people.

There were few updates during the outage but around 4PM ET on Sunday, a tweet stated that regions were coming back online ‘incrementally’.

“[The outage] involved growth in the number of servers in our datacenters and was not due to any peak in external traffic,” a Roblox spokesperson told The Verve.

There have been speculations that the outage had links to the cross-promotion with Chipotle, given that the event went live around half an hour before the issues arose. However, Roblox has stated that the two events were unrelated.

In a statement to The Verve on Sunday, Roblox said that the outage was not a result of ‘external intrusion’ but of an ‘underlying internal cause’.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki, posted on a blog that steps would be taken to aim to avoid these problems again.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no loss of player persistence data, and your Roblox experience should now be fully back to normal,” he said.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our players, developers, and partners during this time.”


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News May 11th, 2021

Roblox revenue up 140% to $387 million in Q1 2021

News Mar 11th, 2021

Roblox hits $38 billion market cap at end of first day on stock exchange

News Oct 28th, 2021

Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to open in Roblox

1 News Oct 21st, 2021

Roblox announces World Party, its first metaverse music festival

News Oct 13th, 2021

Anzu partners with Roblox creators, bringing in-game ads to platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies