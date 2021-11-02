News

The Sandbox raises $93 million to grow open NFT Metaverse

Already over 500,000 connected wallets

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 2nd, 2021 investment Animoca Brands
Com2uS
SoftBank
The Sandbox 		$93m
The Sandbox raises $93 million to grow open NFT Metaverse
By , Staff Writer

Animoca Brands subsidiary The Sandbox has raised $93 million following a Series B funding round.

Led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, the funding round included participation from Animoca Brands, True Global Ventures, Liberty City Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Kingsway Capital, Com2uS, and more.

In The Sandbox, players can use its play-to-earn model to monetise their time spent within the metaverse, through buying and selling resources with other players.

The funding raised will be used to scale the firm’s growth strategy, operations and user acquisition.

Expanding beyond gaming

"This investment will help fuel the growth of The Sandbox creators’ economy as we expand beyond gaming into fashion, architecture, virtual concerts and shows, art galleries, museums, and more," said The Sandbox co-founder and CEO Arthur Madrid

"We are developing an entire ecosystem that opens new digital job opportunities for players and creators in our open NFT metaverse."

To date, The Sandbox has generated over $144 million in gross merchandise value and has over 500,000 users with a connected wallet in its ecosystem.

The platform has already formed over 165 brand partnerships, including The Walking Dead, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, and CryptoKitties, to create voxelized versions of their worlds and characters in The Sandbox metaverse.

The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget added: "Adding new strategic partners such as Liberty City Ventures and Galaxy Interactive will also benefit The Sandbox’s global reach and expand the network of brands, IPs, and gaming studios interested in entering an open metaverse focused on a player-owned economy and user-generated content."

Last week, Animoca-backed Gamee launched its blockchain mobile gaming platform Arc8 via the App Store and Google Play, utilising its own internal cryptocurrency GMEE.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

as News Oct 20th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News Jul 8th, 2021

The Walking Dead marches on blockchain UGC platform The Sandbox

News Sep 21st, 2021

Sorare raises $680 million for NFT fantasy soccer game

News Jul 1st, 2021

Animoca Brands raises $50 million from investors such as Scopely and Samsung

News May 13th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises $88,888,888 to fuel blockchain game growth

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies