Vgames raises $141 million for second games investment fund

Israel-based games investment fund Vgames has raised $141 million for its second fund aimed at investing in the development of game studios worldwide.

Vgames was founded in March 2020 by former Google head of Games Eitan Reisel, and has since invested in 21 countries globally, including Starform and Mobile Premier League.

Vgames invests in studios from the earliest stages, up to Series A and later growth rounds.

The fund will be used to invest in game studios at various stages, to back the founders of studios and to support the studios as they grow.

Funding founders

"After the rapid deployment of our first fund, we are now more confident and ready to double down," said founder and managing partner of Vgames Eitan Reisel.

"From day one we aimed to be a very founder-centric fund. My belief is that the more support our founders have, the better we are. I am very confident in the model we have built and proud to be backing top entrepreneurs globally from India, Israel, Europe, US and soon-to-be additional parts of the globe. Our founders are our success."

Vgames principal and game expert Daniel Mironov added: "We invest in teams, content and believe in a data-driven approach. Depending on the stage of the company we analyze the genre, metrics if applicable and growth opportunity, and based on that drive ourinvestment decisions.

"Now with the evolving play to earn, NFT, Web3 and new types of content, this market space is all the more exciting. We often get asked whether we invest in mobile/PC/console and, more recently, in crypto gaming. Our answer has been consistent: We have a content-first approach. So, as long as players enjoy playing, as long as there is a strong business model to back it and as long as there’s great potential, we would love to explore."

