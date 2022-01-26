Meet your perfect business match at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Partnerships make the world go round, and this Valentine’s Day, you can meet your dream business match at Pocket Gamer Connects London.

You never know the surprises that Valentine’s Day will bring, but we at Pocket Gamer Connects want to help you make those dream business connections happen. Our highly anticipated b2b mobile gaming industry conference is taking place in London this February 14-15, and we are welcoming over 1500 industry professionals and 225 expert speakers to our event. With our Pocket Gamer Connects series being one of the most highly attended gaming industry events in Europe, there is no better place to strike up a new partnership that could make a real difference to your business or project.

We aren’t afraid to play Cupid, either. We facilitate a number of matchmaking opportunities for our attendees at PG Connects London that you can participate in. Whether you’re looking to connect with investors, publishers, developers, indies, or any expert within the respective games industry fields, we can open doors for you. Read our recent article covering all of our fringe events here.

In order to ensure that you have plenty of time to make those all-important connections and expand your network as much as you can, we are opening our meeting platform ahead of time. Read on to find out more about how you can start forming those business connections way earlier than Valentine’s Day!

Start meeting leading games industry companies today

The MeetToMatch platform for Pocket Gamer Connects London is now officially LIVE meaning if you’re registered to attend the event, you can hop right into the platform and start networking today. If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, now is the perfect time to secure your place and join the rest of the industry who are booking meetings right now!

The sophisticated MeetToMatch meeting platform allows you to:

Set up a profile so other attendees know you are open to meeting and networking

Browse attendees and companies who will be present at PG Connects London

Showcase products and services on your profile page

Request and accept meetings with other attendees both on-site and virtually

Access live stream links to watch talks and seminars across two conference days

Access recordings of all speaker sessions post-event

Get ahead of the game and start scheduling your meetings today!

Secure your spot

Want to get in on all the networking fun early? Don’t miss out and book now! Be our Valentine and book your ticket today to make sure that you get all the meetings and conversations you are looking for scheduled before other attendees’ schedules get booked up. Remember that representatives from companies such as Google, Disney, DECA Games and more will be in attendance, this is your chance to get those conversations started.

See you on February 14th!