News

CrazyLabs and Carry1st partner for hypercasual game jam

Open to developers and novices in South Africa and Finland

CrazyLabs and Carry1st partner for hypercasual game jam
By , News Editor

Hypercasual games outfit Crazylabs has partnered with Africa-based mobile games publisher Carry1st and Jyväskylä Game Industry Hub to host a hypercasual game jam.

The game jam, titled Game of Thrones Jam, will take place between February 3–7 2022 and will be free to participate in. The event will take place across the three and a half days and will be supported by Jyväskylä Digi & Game Center in Finland.

The event is open to developers, students, graduates, and those without game development experience, provided that they are based in South Africa or Finland and have one team member that can code in Unity.

Qualifying hypercasual games will be tested for cost-per-install (CPI) and "promising" South Africa-based developers will be offered a place on the upcoming CrazyHubs hypercasual games accelerator. CrazyHubs supports members with long-term assistance throughout the game development process.

Hooray for hypercasual 

Last week, Carry1st raised $20 million from a Series A funding round with the aspiration of becoming the "Garena of Africa". The company stated that it will use the funding to scale its operations into co-developing mobile games alongside its publishing capabilities.

The upcoming event provides Carry1st the opportunity to talent scout and invest in future studios to co-develop with from the get-go.

CrazyLabs is no stranger to game jams, recently hosting its Crazy Winter developer challenge that offered developers a 55 per cent revenue split and rewarded participants with cash for passing certain CPI milestones.

You can register for the upcoming event here.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News May 27th, 2021

Applications now open for Carry1st and CrazyLabs' Cape Town-based hypercasual accelerator

News Nov 22nd, 2021

CrazyLabs launches the Crazy Winter developer challenge

1 News Aug 18th, 2021

App Annie and CrazyLabs partner for hypercasual game challenge with a $300,000 minimum guarantee

News Aug 5th, 2021

Embracer makes eight acquisitions, including CrazyLabs

as News Aug 4th, 2021

CrazyLabs acquires Firescore Interactive to boost Indian hypercasual ecosystem

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies