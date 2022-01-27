CrazyLabs and Carry1st partner for hypercasual game jam

Hypercasual games outfit Crazylabs has partnered with Africa-based mobile games publisher Carry1st and Jyväskylä Game Industry Hub to host a hypercasual game jam.

The game jam, titled Game of Thrones Jam, will take place between February 3–7 2022 and will be free to participate in. The event will take place across the three and a half days and will be supported by Jyväskylä Digi & Game Center in Finland.

The event is open to developers, students, graduates, and those without game development experience, provided that they are based in South Africa or Finland and have one team member that can code in Unity.

Qualifying hypercasual games will be tested for cost-per-install (CPI) and "promising" South Africa-based developers will be offered a place on the upcoming CrazyHubs hypercasual games accelerator. CrazyHubs supports members with long-term assistance throughout the game development process.

Hooray for hypercasual

Last week, Carry1st raised $20 million from a Series A funding round with the aspiration of becoming the "Garena of Africa". The company stated that it will use the funding to scale its operations into co-developing mobile games alongside its publishing capabilities.

The upcoming event provides Carry1st the opportunity to talent scout and invest in future studios to co-develop with from the get-go.

CrazyLabs is no stranger to game jams, recently hosting its Crazy Winter developer challenge that offered developers a 55 per cent revenue split and rewarded participants with cash for passing certain CPI milestones.

You can register for the upcoming event here.