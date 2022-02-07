News

Get the most out of your marketing strategies at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world

By , Events Marketing Executive

Marketing your game, product or brand is an ever changing discipline, with strategies evolving as the industry grows. At Pocket Gamer Connects London on February 14th to 15th, you can hear expert speakers discuss and share their insights, tips and techniques on how you can market your services effectively in a way that engages with audiences.

In just a weeks’ time, the global games industry will gather together for our flagship Connects show for the first time in over two years in London to collaborate, network and learn experts’ secret sauces to success. This event will welcome 1500 game industry professionals, 225 expert speakers and over 700 global companies looking to connect.

The Marketing Mavens track will look to explore new techniques that are being adapted by companies to market their products, whether that’s marketing through the metaverse or influencer marketing. Keep reading to see the full track schedule.

Marketing Mavens: Monday, February 14th

09:30 - Opening the track, we have a fireside chat featuring Ansible PR and Communications’ Tracey McGarrigan and Talewind’s Georgina Felce on marketing in the metaverse.

09:50 - Up next is Morgan Sports Law’s Mitsouko Anderson with a session on how to use influencers effectively to drive interest in your game.

10:10 - Matchmade’s Jiri Kupiainen takes the stage with a keynote presentation on why influencer marketing is a bad idea as a user acquisition channel.

10:30 - Rounding off the track is a panel which discusses how you can effectively use influencer marketing. This panel features: Code Red Esports’ Luke Cotton, Game If You Are’s Jon Calvin, Heaven Media’s Mark Reed, Gray Jones Media’s Robin Gray and Ginx TV’s Solenne Lagrange.

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

