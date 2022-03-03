NFT sports game Blocklete Golf comes to iOS and Android in beta

Turner Sports subsidiary Blocklete Games has debuted the second season of Blocklete Golf on mobile devices.

Currently available in beta on iOS and Android, Blockete Golf is a golf management game that allows users to buy, trade, and sell NFT characters, as well as compete against other players in match-ups or tournaments.

Blocklete Golf is one of the first interactive sports games featuring NFTs to come to mobile and is built on Dapper Labs’ Flow Blockchain to provide the infrastructure for users to mine NFTs.

Players can increase the "value and utility" of their avatars – known as Blockletes – by improving their attribute levels through in-game performance.

Albatross NFTs

"Blocklete Golf is the first in what we envision being a franchise of play and earn games that we intend to build to provide users compelling gameplay and beautiful NFT products," said Turner Sports SVP digital league business operations Yang Adija.

"We have been at the forefront of the NFT and blockchain movement in sports and believe that we have a real opportunity to serve sports fans via this new avenue of digital athletes. We’re equally excited for this debut on Flow, the blockchain where sports NFTs live."

Blocklete Golf is the first game to be launched by Blocklete Games since it was founded in 2020, with the company expecting to release more games under the banner in the future.

Last month, Coda launched Infinite Arcade to bring mass blockchain gaming to mobile in a bid to transition games from free-to-play to play-to-earn.